Mets' Michael Conforto: Visiting doctor again Monday
Conforto will have his shoulder examined further Monday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Following Monday's appointment, it will likely be easier to understand if Conforto will return this season and whether or not surgery will be required to repair his injured shoulder. With Conforto on the disabled list, Brandon Nimmo is starting in right field for Friday's game against the Nationals.
