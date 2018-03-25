Mets' Michael Conforto: Will open season on disabled list
The Mets informed Conforto (shoulder) Sunday that he would begin the season on the 10-day disabled list, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Even though Conforto has recovered from September shoulder surgery quicker than expected and was able to make his Grapefruit League debut in the outfield Saturday, the Mets never seemed to entertain the possibility of keeping the 25-year-old on the Opening Day roster. It's unclear if the Mets are still viewing May 1 as the target date for Conforto's season debut or if that recovery timetable has since been accelerated, but more clarity should come based on how he looks while getting more at-bats in at extended spring training. Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares are expected to split work in center field for the big club until Conforto is activated.
