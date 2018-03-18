Conforto (shoulder) was scheduled to appear in another minor-league game Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It's expected that Conforto will see run in the outfield for the first time this spring after being limited to DH duty in his previous minor-league and simulated-game action. While the Mets have already indicated that Conforto won't be available for Opening Day, the 25-year-old has made substantial progress in his rehab from September surgery for his left shoulder and could beat the May 1 date the Mets had been projecting for his season debut. Once he's ready to go, Conforto will slide in as the Mets' leadoff hitter and everyday center fielder.