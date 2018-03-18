Mets' Michael Conforto: Will play minor-league game Sunday
Conforto (shoulder) was scheduled to appear in another minor-league game Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It's expected that Conforto will see run in the outfield for the first time this spring after being limited to DH duty in his previous minor-league and simulated-game action. While the Mets have already indicated that Conforto won't be available for Opening Day, the 25-year-old has made substantial progress in his rehab from September surgery for his left shoulder and could beat the May 1 date the Mets had been projecting for his season debut. Once he's ready to go, Conforto will slide in as the Mets' leadoff hitter and everyday center fielder.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Optimistic about return timetable•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Minor-league game Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Expects to play in exhibition next week•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Making steady progress healing shoulder•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Participates in outfield drills, batting practice Thursday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Takes batting practice Tuesday•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...