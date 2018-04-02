Conforto (shoulder) is set to take at-bats in a simulated game against rehabbing lefty Jason Vargas (hand) on Monday, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports.

His performance in those at-bats will go a long way towards determining whether Conforto will head out on a rehab assignment, or get activated from the disabled list as soon as he's eligible Thursday. Either way, the outfielder is well ahead of schedule in his recovery.