Mets' Michael Conforto: Will take swings in sim game Monday
Conforto (shoulder) is set to take at-bats in a simulated game against rehabbing lefty Jason Vargas (hand) on Monday, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports.
His performance in those at-bats will go a long way towards determining whether Conforto will head out on a rehab assignment, or get activated from the disabled list as soon as he's eligible Thursday. Either way, the outfielder is well ahead of schedule in his recovery.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: To join team in New York•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Lands on DL•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: May not need rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Trending toward April activation•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Will open season on disabled list•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Debuts in outfield•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.