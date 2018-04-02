Conforto (shoulder) is set to take at-bats in a simulated game against rehabbing lefty Jason Vargas (hand) on Monday, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports.

His performance in those at-bats will go a long way towards determining whether Conforto will head out on a rehab assignment, or get activated from the disabled list as soon as he's eligible Thursday. Either way, the outfielder is well ahead of schedule in his recovery.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories