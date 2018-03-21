Mets' Michael Conforto: Won't appear in Grapefruit League
Conforto (shoulder) won't appear in any Grapefruit League games this spring, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
This isn't much of a surprise, as Conforto is still expected to miss the start of the regular season. He has played in a handful of minor-league games in the past week and appears to be doing well in his recovery from shoulder surgery, but not well enough that he's ready for a major-league game just yet. Conforto is reportedly optimistic that he can beat his May 1 target return date, but this news makes it clear that he's still at least a few weeks away from being fully ready to go.
