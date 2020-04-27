Mets' Michael Conforto: Working through oblique injury
Conforto (oblique) has been taking regular batting practice and is expected to be back to full strength when the Mets reconvene for workouts, barring any sort of setback in his training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Conforto is one of several injured MLB players who has benefited from the extended recovery time afforded to him by the coronavirus pandemic, as his strained right oblique -- which once threatened his availability for Opening Day -- is unlikely to be an issue once the season resumes. Coming off three straight seasons of 25-plus home runs, Conforto is expected to slot in as the No. 3 hitter in a Mets lineup that could be improved from 2019 with better health from the likes of Yoenis Cespedes, Brandon Nimmo and Robinson Cano.
