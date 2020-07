Wacha (1-0) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

The lone blemish on Wacha's line came on a fourth-inning Mitch Moreland homer. Wacha is looking to bounce back from a poor 2019, when he went 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and a career-worst 26 homers allowed in 29 appearances (24 starts). The 29-year-old right-hander is expected to make his next start Saturday in Atlanta.