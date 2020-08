The Mets are hopeful that Wacha (shoulder) can return to the rotation this week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The team will be in for a very condensed schedule starting with a doubleheader Tuesday against the Marlins, so they need all hands on deck to make nine starts in the span of six days this week. Wacha, who has been on the shelf with shoulder inflammation, has completed simulated games and bullpen sessions in recent days.