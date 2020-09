Wacha allowed one run on five hits with three strikeouts and zero walks over four innings out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Phillies.

The 29-year-old figured to be in the mix to start this weekend against the Braves, but he worked in long relief Wednesday with Jacob deGrom (hamstring) pitching only two innings. It was Wacha's best outing of the season since giving up one run across five frames during his season debut.