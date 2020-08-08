Wacha (1-2) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 4-3 to the Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

All the runs scored in the second inning, with the big blow being a three-run homer by Francisco Cervelli, but otherwise Wacha was fairly sharp. The right-hander threw 64 of 98 pitches for strikes before exiting, and while his 6.43 ERA and 1.64 WHIP aren't pretty, Wacha's 18:5 K:BB through 14 innings suggests better days are ahead. He's next scheduled to take the mound Wednesday, at home against the Nationals.