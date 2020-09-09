Wacha (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Orioles.

Wacha served up two long balls to account for three of his four earned runs. However, he was regularly in trouble and showed little deceptiveness, racking up only six swinging strikes on 71 total pitches. Wacha has struggled mightily this season and now has a 7.50 ERA across 24 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently projected to come Tuesday at Philadelphia.