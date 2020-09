Wacha allowed two runs on four hits and one walk over three innings Wednesday in Baltimore. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The veteran right-hander wasn't espcially sharp in his second start back off the injured list, needing 69 pitches to record only nine outs. Wacha has a 7.20 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB over 20 innings and lines up to pitch against the Phillies on Monday.