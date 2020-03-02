Mets' Michael Wacha: Looking good so far

Wacha is already showing his typical midseason velocity, sitting 92-94 mph with his fastball Sunday and touching 95, Ken Davidoff of The New York Post reports. "I think in the spring, usually it's a tick lower than when I'm in the regular season," the 28-year-old said after the game. "In the regular season, I'm usually from [ninety]-two to -four, touch -five a little, -six every now and then. Right now, I just know it's coming out nice and feeling good."

The right-hander has made 30 starts only twice in the last five seasons, and his erratic track record forced him to sign an incentive-laden one-year deal with the Mets this winter. Wacha worked to correct some mechanical issues during the offseason in addition to improving his overall fitness, however, and the results have been positive so far. "Just trying to stay through the ball a little more," he said. "I had gotten a rough patch in my mechanics where I was pulling off on my left side. Probably showing the ball a little bit early. Not really fluid mechanics from what I was used to. Just watched quite a bit of video this offseason to get back to where I needed to be. Definitely made the right changes." Wacha is in a spring battle with Steven Matz and Rick Porcello for the final two spots in the Mets rotation.