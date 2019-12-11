Mets' Michael Wacha: Reaches deal with Mets
Wacha agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Wacha suffered a right shoulder strain in September that caused him to miss the Cardinals' postseason games, but he will likely perform as a back-end starter in the Mets' bullpen, pending a physical. The 28-year-old posted a 4.76 ERA with a career-worst 1.56 WHIP over 126.2 innings last season, but he has shown to be an effective starter in prior seasons.
