Mets' Michael Wacha: Rotation spot opens up
Wacha has a clear path to a rotation spot after Noah Syndergaard was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Syndergaard will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the entirety of the 2020 season. Wacha had looked like potentially the odd man out in a battle with Rick Porcello and Steven Matz for the Mets' final two rotation spots, but all three should now be expected to win jobs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball auction values
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fictional Fantasy Baseball Draft
Stir crazy yet? The Fantasy Baseball Today crew must be, coloring way outside the lines with...