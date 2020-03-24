Mets' Michael Wacha: Rotation spot opens up

Wacha has a clear path to a rotation spot after Noah Syndergaard was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Syndergaard will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the entirety of the 2020 season. Wacha had looked like potentially the odd man out in a battle with Rick Porcello and Steven Matz for the Mets' final two rotation spots, but all three should now be expected to win jobs.