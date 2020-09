Wacha is scheduled to start Tuesday against Baltimore, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Robert Gsellman was originally projected to start Tuesday's contest, but has shifted from a starting role back to the bullpen. Wacha will pitch on six days rest after working three innings in his last start, which came at Baltimore. Overall, Wacha has an ugly 7.20 ERA with a 1.75 WHIP across 20 frames this season.