Wacha (shoulder) will be activated from the injured list to start Thursday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wacha has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with shoulder inflammation, but he's on track to rejoin the rotation Thursday after emerging from a pair of bullpens earlier in the week with no issues. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander compiled a 6.43 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across three outings (14 innings).