Wacha (1-4) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out four in six innings in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Homers by Joey Wendle and Randy Arozarena accounted for three of the four runs against Wacha, who was not particularly sharp Wednesday. Wacha has taken losses in his last four decisions. The 29-year-old righty has likely made his last appearance of the season -- if so, he finishes with an unsightly 6.62 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 34 innings and eight appearances.