Wacha (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 7-1 to Atlanta, surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The K's salvaged a bit of positive fantasy value for the right-hander, but Wacha simply didn't have his best stuff in this one -- he served up a two-run homer to former Cards teammate Marcell Ozuna in the first inning and never recovered. Wacha will look to rebound in his next start, which is currently scheduled for Friday against the Marlins.