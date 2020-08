Wacha will start the Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees after his Thursday start against the Marlins was postponed, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wacha was set to start Thursday's tilt against Miami, but with the game being postponed, the right-hander will take the ball in the first half of Friday's twin bill. Wacha has a 6.43 ERA across 14 innings pitched this season.