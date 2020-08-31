Castro (illness) was traded from the Orioles to the Mets in exchange for Kevin Smith on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Castro, who isn't expected to miss much more time with his sinus infection, could have had the opportunity to pick up save chances in Baltimore but will now likely fill a setup role unless the Mets get sick of Edwin Diaz again. Castro had never posted a strikeout rate north of 22.3 percent prior to this season but has a 34.3 percent mark through his first 15.2 innings this year. He's also trimmed his walk rate to a career-low 7.1 percent while posting a career-high 55.0 percent groundball rate, suggesting that he could improve on his respectable 4.02 ERA going forward.