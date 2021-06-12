site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-miguel-castro-exits-with-neck-stiffness | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Miguel Castro: Exits with neck stiffness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro left Friday's game against the Padres with a stiff neck, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He gave up two runs on two hits and a walk while recording one out via a strikeout before exiting. It's unclear if he is day-to-day or if he could end up on the injured list.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read