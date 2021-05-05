Castro is scheduled to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are still making Castro available out of the bullpen behind starter Marcus Stroman for the first game of the twin bill, suggesting that manager Luis Rojas is planning to use Castro as more of an opener for the nightcap than a traditional starter. Castro hasn't topped 31 pitches or recorded more than five outs in any of his 10 appearances this season, so he shouldn't be expected to work more than two innings in the second game before his night is over. Jordan Yamamoto and Sean Reid-Foley represent logical options to serve as a bulk reliever in Game 2, if the Mets decide to go that route.