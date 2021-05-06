Castro tossed a scoreless inning in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, giving up one hit and one walk while fanning one. He didn't factor into the decision.

As expected, Castro worked as the opener in the second half of the twin bill but only tossed 22 pitches (11 strikes) and didn't return for the second inning. Castro bounced back in this one, as he had allowed three runs (two earned) in his previous appearance. That was a small bump on the road for the right-hander, however, as the 26-year-old hasn't allowed runs in six of his last seven outings.