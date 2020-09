Castro (1-1) allowed a hit and a walk but struck out the side in a scoreless eighth inning as he earned the win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

Castro allowed two to reach via a base-hit and a walk but got through the inning without any harm after striking out the side. The 25-year-old has a 4.09 ERA and 32:9 K:BB across 22 innings with the Orioles and Mets this season.