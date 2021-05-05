Castro won't start Tuesday at St. Louis since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 26-year-old was set to start a bullpen game after Jacob deGrom (lat) was a late scratch, but the game ended up being postponed. Castro may not end up receiving a starting opportunity, as the Mets will have some extra time to square away the pitching staff. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday with Marcus Stroman starting the matinee, while the starter for the nightcap remains up in the air.