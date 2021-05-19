Castro started and struck out a batter in a perfect first inning Tuesday in the Mets' 4-3 win over Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.

Rather than summoning a starter from Triple-A Syracuse to aid a banged-up rotation, the Mets opted for a bullpen game Tuesday. Castro was the first of seven pitchers to work Tuesday, getting through the opening inning unscathed before Tommy Hunter took over. Castro has posted a 3.14 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across 14.1 innings over his 15 appearances on the season.