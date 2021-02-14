Montgomery signed a minor-league contract Sunday with the Mets that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.
Montgomery could compete for a back-end spot in the rotation or a long-relief role out of the bullpen this spring after working as a swingman for the Royals, Cubs and Mariners over parts of each of the past six seasons. While struggling with a lat injury in 2020, Montgomery was limited to only three appearances for Kansas City, giving up three earned runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings.