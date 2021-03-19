The Mets plan to stretch Montgomery out to potentially utilize him in multiple roles this season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery could be in a position to make the team due to Carlos Carrasco's (hamstring) extended absence to begin the season. While he likely wouldn't immediately slot into the rotation, Montgomery could be called upon as a spot starter if more injuries befall the team's pitchers. Assuming the team has enough depth to maintain a starting five without Montgomery, he could also serve as a multi-inning reliever.