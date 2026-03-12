Tauchman could wind up being the Mets' Opening Day right fielder, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

New York would prefer to see top prospect Carson Benge win the job, but if he needs some more time in the minors, Tauchman appears to be Plan B. The veteran outfielder has had a strong spring since signing as a NRI with the Mets in mid-February, batting .308 (4-for-13) through seven games with three doubles, a homer and a 3:3 BB:K. Benge, for his part, is batting .391 (9-for-23) with a triple, a steal and a 1:4 BB:K. Brett Baty and Tyrone Taylor are also available to cover right field, but they may be ticketed for the bench.