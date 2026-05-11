Tauchman (knee) is still rehabbing at the Mets' spring training complex and has yet to resume baseball activities, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

New York could use a boost to its struggling offense, but it doesn't look like Tauchman will be a potential solution any time soon after undergoing knee surgery in late March. He was originally given a six-week recovery timeline, but the 35-year-old outfielder may not be back in the lineup for Triple-A Syracuse until June.