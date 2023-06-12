The Mets promoted Vasil from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 23-year-old Vasil, the top pitching prospect in the Mets' system, is now just one rung away from reaching the big leagues. After a brilliant 2022 campaign split between three levels, Vasil was unfazed by the jump in competition in the Eastern League. Through his 10 starts with Binghamton, Vasil submitted a 3.71 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 51 innings while striking out 28.9 percent of the batters he faced and walking just 4.1 percent.