Melendez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

The former Royal took Javier Assad deep in the fifth inning, but it proved to be the Mets' only run in an extra-inning loss. Melendez has been a rare bright spot in the New York lineup since being called up last week, going 5-for-14 (.357) with two doubles and one homer, but that success could evaporate quickly -- he struck out three times Sunday, and has fanned eight times total in his first 16 plate appearances this season. Melendez will need to stay productive to keep getting consistent playing time once Juan Soto (calf) has rejoined the lineup.