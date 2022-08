Givens was traded from the Cubs to the Mets for an undisclosed return Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Givens theoretically could have been in line for saves at Wrigley Field if he happened to be the last man standing following the team's deadline moves, but he'll wind up leaving alongside David Robertson, Scott Effross and Chris Martin. It would take an injury to Edwin Diaz for Givens to have any shot at save chances in his new home.