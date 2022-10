Givens (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined the past few weeks but will rejoin the Mets for the final game of the regular season. Givens will make his first start as a professional and shouldn't record more than a few outs before giving way to the bullpen.