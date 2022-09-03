Givens (7-3) picked up the win in Friday's 7-3 victory over the Nationals, walking one and striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

The right-hander took over from David Peterson in the top of the sixth inning and was in the right place at the right time to benefit from a Pete Alonso go-ahead homer in the bottom of the frame. Givens had an ugly first appearance for the Mets -- five earned runs in 0.2 innings -- back on Aug. 3 and has seen little high-leverage work since, but over the 13.1 innings following that implosion he's posted a palatable 4.05 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB with one win and one hold.