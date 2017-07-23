Mets' Neil Ramirez: Outrighted to Triple-A
Ramirez was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, MLB.com reports.
With 44 strikeouts over 31.1 innings this season with the Giants and Mets, Ramirez has occasionally flashed signs of dominance out of the bullpen, but his issues with the long ball and putting runners on base were too significant to overcome. After the Mets dropped him from the 40-man roster earlier in the week, Ramirez will remain in the organization, but his path back to the big leagues now becomes much more difficult.
