Wagner signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Wagner will report to Triple-A Las Vegas after accruing a 3.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 44 innings with Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization prior to getting released. The 33-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2014, when he tossed 10 innings with the Blue Jays.