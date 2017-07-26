Mets' Neil Walker: Aiming for weekend return

Walker (hamstring) will play third base Wednesday night for Triple-A Las Vegas and is shooting for a return during this weekend's series against the Mariners, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walker has not played since June 14 as his rehabilitation has been a slow process. The Mets have been playing Asdrubal Cabrera at third base and have been desperate for production from the hot corner all season, so it wouldn't be surprising for this position change to hold up upon Walker's return to New York. The Mets are in Seattle from Friday through Sunday, and an activation any of those days is a possibility.