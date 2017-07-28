Mets' Neil Walker: Back from DL on Friday

Walker (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Friday.

The veteran second baseman wound up missing roughly two weeks with this hamstring issue, but he'll re-enter the fold after successfully getting through a few rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas. Walker will likely reclaim his regular role in the lineup, although his starts could come either at second base (his natural position) or at third base, the position he played at the end of his rehab assignment. To make room for him on the active roster, T.J. Rivera (elbow) was put on the DL.