Mets' Neil Walker: Back to running Monday
Walker (hamstring) progressed to running Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This is the first time the embattled second baseman has been able to run since partially tearing his hamstring back in June. He seems to be ramping up his recovery process successfully, although given that he hasn't started a rehab assignment, it's unlikely that Walker will be back for at least another week or two.
More News
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Increasing rehab workload•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Progresses to fielding work•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Takes batting practice Thursday•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Begins baseball activities•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Likely out until All-Star break•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...