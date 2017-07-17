Mets' Neil Walker: Back to running Monday

Walker (hamstring) progressed to running Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This is the first time the embattled second baseman has been able to run since partially tearing his hamstring back in June. He seems to be ramping up his recovery process successfully, although given that he hasn't started a rehab assignment, it's unlikely that Walker will be back for at least another week or two.

