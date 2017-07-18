Mets' Neil Walker: Closing in on rehab assignment
Walker (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The embattled second baseman still isn't running at 100 percent, but he did progress to running the bases Tuesday. This seems like a best-case scenario at this point, although it does make a return before the end of July within reason. No word on an official timetable for his return have come forth.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...