Mets' Neil Walker: Closing in on rehab assignment

Walker (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The embattled second baseman still isn't running at 100 percent, but he did progress to running the bases Tuesday. This seems like a best-case scenario at this point, although it does make a return before the end of July within reason. No word on an official timetable for his return have come forth.

