Mets' Neil Walker: Embarks on rehab assignment Saturday

Walker (hamstring) will join Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday for a short rehab assignment, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

There is still hope that Walker will be able to rejoin the Mets prior to next week's series against the Padres following a quick trip to Memphis with the Triple-A team. He was able to go through multiple running drills without any reason for concern before New York's game versus Oakland on Friday, and could require just two rehab appearances if he believes the hamstring is close enough to 100 percent.