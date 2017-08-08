Mets' Neil Walker: Getting first career start at 1B
Walker is hitting fifth and starting at first base Tuesday against the Rangers for the first time in his major-league career.
As a second baseman, he wouldn't see much of a bump in value if he qualified at first base, and this will probably end up being a moot point, as top prospect Dominic Smith is expected to receive a promotion any day now. Still, it is nice to know that Walker has another avenue to at-bats over the rest of the season on what is looking like a pretty crowded roster.
