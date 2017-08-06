Mets' Neil Walker: Heads to bench Sunday

Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Walker is just 3-for-26 since returning from the DL on July 28 and will get the night off as the Mets square off against Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Dodgers. Jose Reyes draws the start at second base, batting sixth.

