Mets' Neil Walker: Heads to bench Sunday
Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Walker is just 3-for-26 since returning from the DL on July 28 and will get the night off as the Mets square off against Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Dodgers. Jose Reyes draws the start at second base, batting sixth.
