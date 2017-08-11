Mets' Neil Walker: Hits first homer since June 13
Walker went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI during Thursday's win over Philadelphia.
This was Walker's first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list July 28, and the homer was his since June 13. He projects to see consistent at-bats moving forward and has primarily been hitting in the middle of the lineup since his activation from the DL. He did bat second Thursday, though. The veteran is worth a look in the majority of fantasy settings if middle infield is a need.
