Mets' Neil Walker: Hits first homer since June 13

Walker went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI during Thursday's win over Philadelphia.

This was Walker's first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list July 28, and the homer was his since June 13. He projects to see consistent at-bats moving forward and has primarily been hitting in the middle of the lineup since his activation from the DL. He did bat second Thursday, though. The veteran is worth a look in the majority of fantasy settings if middle infield is a need.