Mets' Neil Walker: In line for some starts at first base
Walker could log some starts at first base over the final two months of the season, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Walker hasn't played anywhere beside second base since 2010, a year in which he compiled six appearances at third base. This comes as a direct result from Amed Rosario being called up to act as the primary shortstop, which would likely push Jose Reyes to either second or third base in order to get him in the lineup. The Mets seem to be willing to try out different lineup alignments in order to get everyone some playing time, which could work out in fantasy owners' favor if he makes enough appearances at first to become eligible at the position.
