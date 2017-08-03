Mets' Neil Walker: Out of lineup Thursday
Walker is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies.
Walker was taken out of Wednesday's game in the fourth inning and remains on the bench Thursday, which could warrant some concern, especially after returning from a lengthy stay on the disabled list (hamstring) this past Friday. Manager Terry Collins has yet to discuss Walker's status, so he could be receiving a day off after starting the past five contests. Nonetheless, Jose Reyes draws the start at second base in his absence, while Amed Rosario continues to get time at shortstop.
