Mets' Neil Walker: Rehab assignment on hold

Walker (hamstring) participated in running drills, but did not make the trip to Memphis to play with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walker was expected to begin a rehab assignment with Las Vegas this weekend, but it appears as though the second baseman will need a little more time before returning to game action. This news places doubt into whether Walker will be ready to rejoin the Mets by the beginning of next week, as he will likely need to spend a few games in the minors while shaking off some rust. For the time being, Asdrubal Cabrera continues to man the keystone in his place, and will draw the start during Friday's game against the A's.