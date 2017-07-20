Mets' Neil Walker: Will take grounders at third

Walker (hamstring) will take groundballs at third base when he returns from the 10-day disabled list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are looking to increase the versatility of their infielders, so they'll have Walker try some reps at the hot corner, with the possibility that he'll log time there when he returns, which should happen within the week. New York also assigned this plan for Asdrubal Cabrera. Perhaps this is to open up time for prospect shortstop Amed Rosario, who's hovering at Triple-A Las Vegas waiting to debut and may do so after the July 31 trade deadline. As for Walker, his playing time may decrease, but he may earn another eligible fantasy position before the season ends. It may not be enough for him to qualify at third next year, though. Walker could use his rehab assignment with Las Vegas, which will kick off Friday, as a testing ground for the new position. If all goes well over the weekend, Walker could come off the 10-day disabled list early next week to join the Mets for their series in San Diego with the Padres.